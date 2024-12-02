essDOCS and Portall partner to deliver electronic bill of lading in India





The partnership will provide integrated electronic document capabilities – supported by essDOCS’ CargoDocs DocEx solution – accessed through the P-CaSo platform and connected to PCS 1x, a Port Community System under the aegis of the Indian Ports Association (IPA). Through the Portal-CargoDocs connection, trade participants using P-CaSo can draft, review, amend, sign, issue, transfer, present, and surrender original electronic documents such as the bill of lading.

Furthermore, essDOCS and Portall have agreed to collaborate in offering essCert, an online solution for applying for and receiving back signed/stamped certificates of origin, to P-CaSo.

Work on the P-CaSO, CargoDocs integration is currently underway, with the connection slated for completion by mid July 2020.