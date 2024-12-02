Esprow announces the launch of ETP S-Box





Following this launch, organisations and businesses can manage numerous types of message specifications, including FIX message specifications for different trading venues, FIX API specifications for individual clients, and binary protocol specifications for exchanges.

The product represents a comprehensive solution for companies and financial institutions that are looking to streamline their API management process, as well as make the process faster and more secure. EST S-Box is based on the new FIX Orchestra technology standards that can be found in the FIX Trading community, and it also acts as a central storehouse for creating, managing, browsing, sharing, and exporting specifications and information for both FIC and non-FIX protocols.

EST S-Box offers customers the possibility to browse effectively on all available specifications through its interface, as well as the ability to discover the definitions of certain messages and fields. The clients can edit their files at any time, share them, and export them in multiple formats, such as PDF and Excel. Furthermore, it offers a REST API for importing message specifications programmatically on other systems, such as FIX engines or exchange line handlers.

The product has numerous features that meet certain needs and preferences of financial institutions, such as the ability to export API specifications to machine-readable XML formats, the generation of API specifications from the production of log files, the capability to create and manage APIs, support a variety of protocols such as FIX, text, binary, and the possibility to export to popular formats, while allowing the customers to integrate easily within FIX trading gateways and CI/CD pipelines and offering role-based access and control for added security.







Esprow’s services and products

Global provider of automated testing and compliance services for companies and financial institutions, Esprow offers its clients numerous services and products. The Enterprise Testing Platform provided by the company includes an ETP Studio for API testing, ETP S-Box, ETP Markets exchange-simulation service, as well as the ETP C-Box design for the client onboarding process.

The ETP Studio for FIX provides users with a modular architecture that allows them to deploy the products they need or prefer. The main environment manages FIX sessions, maintains specifications, and can build test scripts. The FIX Exchange Simulator represents an exchange simulator that can be used on the client’s computer for accepting, rejecting, editing, or filling orders from customers. The Performance Package represents a test command that is designed to stress-test the FIX system and collect performance statistics, along with the FIX Order Manager, which manages orders, executions, renders ATDL files, and subscribes to FIX market data. Furthermore, the studio provides companies with two complete toolsets, the FAST Protocol Plug-in (which tests FAST protocol connectivity) and the SIXML Protocol Plug-in (which tests FIXML protocol connectivity).