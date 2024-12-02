ESM rolls out new user interface for e-procurement solution

Starting with an updated login portal, users can shop, manage purchases, and track invoices and receivables all with a single click from the new purchaser dashboard. They can pull up recently viewed items, saved selections, preferred suppliers, and favorite products. Shoppers also can quickly sort for items, from pens to sophisticated laboratory equipment, and review or filter a variety of options before checking out in the enhanced cart functionality.

According to the company, the refreshed interface makes it easier for users to adopt ESM Purchase, which integrates with ESM’s sourcing and contract management solutions as well as an organization’s ERP system.

ESM is a provider of cloud-based spend management and e-procurement solutions, giving customers control spending through a suite of integrated solutions.