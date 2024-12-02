ESL to go live on The Clearing House's RTP network

With the RTP network, ESL will deliver to its customers a modern payments infrastructure, enabling consumers and businesses to receive payments immediately while also giving messaging capabilities.

ESL has joined the RTP network via BNY Mellon, a company specialising in helping firms speed their conversion to digital payments solutions. BNY Mellon is providing the connectivity to the RTP network, while Levvel, a payments technology consulting firm, is helping ESL prepare its systems to offer real-time payments to its customers.

The RTP network, developed by The Clearing House, is supporting financial institutions and businesses to implement use cases for faster payments. The RTP network gives the banking industry a platform for 24/7 domestic real-time payments, with data capabilities and immediate payment confirmation.