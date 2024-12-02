Esker`s AR service allows companies to comply with e-invoicing mandates

Following the April 2014 directive on e-invoicing and public procurement (2014/55/EU), vendors will be obligated to send e-invoices to public administrations in all European countries by 2020. This directive is expected to deliver significant savings for the country governments and advance the e-invoicing market.

Esker’s accounts receivable automation solution is capable of processing the different e-invoice formats used throughout Europe (e.g., Facturae in Spain, Fattura-PA in Italy and EDI UBL in France), as well as communicating with the platforms of each public administration to send e-invoices and receive error notifications.

Since January 1, 2012, suppliers have had the option of sending e-invoices to French government ministries. The new directive eliminates this choice for the public sector (including local authorities and public institutions), making e-invoicing mandatory by 2017 for large accounts and 2020 for small to mid-sized businesses. Similarly, in Spain and Italy, all invoices sent to public sector must be e-invoices — by January 2015 in Spain and March 2015 in Italy.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has unveiled that United Pacific Industries, a US manufacturer of truck accessories and classic car and truck parts, has gone live with the automation of its order entry process.