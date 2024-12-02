Esker's AP automation solutions achieve integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

This certification, delivered by the SAP Integration and Certification Center, provides businesses with the assurance that Esker’s intelligent automation solutions are enabled to work with their SAP S/4HANA Cloud software and be compatible with future upgrades.

While taking advantage of Esker’s cloud-based solutions to drive greater efficiency, accuracy, visibility, and cost savings throughout their purchase-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) processes, businesses that use SAP solutions who are already on SAP S/4HANA, and those planning on transitioning, can leverage the value they have invested in their ERP system.

Esker’s AP and order management solutions help financial and customer service departments digitally transform their purchase-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally.