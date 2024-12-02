Esker signs cloud-based AP automation deal with Multiradio

Multiradio has selected Esker’s cloud-based Accounts Payable solution to integrate with its existing SAP application in an effort to automate its vendor invoicing process.

Esker’s Accounts Payable solution is set to be leveraged as an on-demand automation service to integrate with Multiradio’s SAP system, streamlining the phases of vendor invoice processing.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has signed a global agreement with Vaillant Group, a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technology specialist.