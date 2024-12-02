Esker receives PEPPOL Access point certification

The accreditation allows Esker to link up with the PEPPOL e-procurement platform and send electronic invoices to all private or public entities that are members of the PEPPOL network. This expands Esker’s existing ability to communicate with public administrations in France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

The PEPPOL network includes many private companies, in addition to public administrations of eight European countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and Sweden).

With the goal of making e-invoicing the predominant invoicing method in Europe by 2020, the EU Directive on e-invoicing and public procurement gives countries the opportunity to implement local legislation requiring vendors to send e-invoices to public administrations. It is in this context that OpenPEPPOL, the non-profit international association, was created in 2012 for the development and maintenance of PEPPOL specifications — enabling businesses to communicate electronically, in a standardized electronic data interchange (EDI) format, with any European government institution in the e-procurement process.