Esker partners Paymetric for e-payment solution

Esker’s Accounts Receivable automation solution allows businesses to send invoices in customer-preferred formats ranging from paper to electronic, and provides an online portal for customers to manage their invoices. By integrating directly with Paymetric’s Web AR solution, customers can also, via the same web-based portal, pay any open invoices using means such as a credit card, ACH or eCheck.

In recent news, Esker has been selected by Parts Town, a supplier of service repair parts for commercial cooking equipment to the restaurant industry, to streamline every phase of order management with Esker’s Order Processing automation solution.