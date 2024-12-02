Esker partners Ecuador's BPONE

As the companies see it, with BPONE’s understanding of the local market and Esker's technology, the partnership is poised to drive growth and impact for both companies in Latin America as they seek to advance digitization throughout the region.

Since 2016, BPONE has maintained a growth mindset at the forefront of its operations. The company expanded from Ecuador to open new offices in Colombia, Peru, the US, Spain and more to establish its global footprint. As its reach grew, company leadership recognized the need for a sophisticated automation intelligence system to offer to its clients that could handle an influx of invoices and provide efficiencies while decreasing mistakes caused by manual tasks.

BPONE identified Esker as the ideal partner to add to its knowledge process outsourcing due to its ERP-agnostic solutions and easy-to-implement cloud platform. The value Esker delivers to its global customer base complements BPONE’s vision in Latin America. Coupled with BPONE’s insight into each territory’s unique regulations and process expectations, both companies are now set to bring new expertise and diverse technology tools to previously untapped markets ripe for digital transformation, as the press release says.





About the companies

BPONE is a global company specializing in consulting and outsourcing services in three strategic segments: BPO, ITO and KPO with certified ISO 9001:2015, looking to contribute to improving productivity and results for other organizations through outsourcing and optimizing their non-core business processes. BPONE’s solutions serve industries such as consumer goods, accounting, technology, pharmaceutical, services, agriculture, hydrocarbons and mining sectors, among others. Founded in 2016, BPONE now has offices located in Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, the US, and Spain.

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance and Customer Service professionals and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers, and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and US headquarters in Middleton, Wisconsin.





Past activities

A year ago, in February 2022, Esker partnered with Corpay, an AP payment solutions provider. The two companies partnered to integrate additional business payment options within Esker’s automation solutions.

In October 2021 the company launched Esker Pay, an extensive set of integrated payment capabilities and strategic fintech partnerships to help businesses unlock cashflow. Integrated with Esker’s Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solution suites, Esker Pay helps businesses manage cashflow by eliminating manual processes for both accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP). Esker Pay’s end-to-end payment automation reinforces supply chains by providing early payment discounts and supply chain financing options, while also addressing fraud prevention, late fees and negatively impacted cashflow concerns.