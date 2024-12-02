Esker launches Esker Pay





Fully integrated with Esker’s Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solution suites, Esker Pay helps businesses manage cashflow by eliminating manual processes for both accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP). Esker Pay’s end-to-end payment automation reinforces sturdy supply chains by providing early payment discounts and supply chain financing options, while also addressing fraud prevention, late fees and negatively impacted cashflow concerns.

Through partnerships with leading dintech companies Esker Pay offers a range of payment capabilities, including domestic and international payments, supplier payment automation, supply chain financing, dynamic discounting, integrated payment methods, factoring, early payment discounts, and payment information verification.