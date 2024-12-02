Esker inks order processing deal with multinational company

The company is set to integrate Esker’s on-premises order processing automation solution within its existing SAP environment.

The multinational manufacturing company is also considering the use of Esker’s Accounts Receivable solution after recently acquiring another technology company for over USD 1 billion.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has entered an agreement with Armtec, a Canadian infrastructure and construction company.