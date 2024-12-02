Esker, Corpay partner to offer business payments

The two companies partnered to integrate additional business payment options within Esker’s automation solutions. Esker customers can now leverage Corpay solutions to pay suppliers with Esker Pay, a set of payment capabilities and strategic fintech partnerships all within a single platform. Esker Pay is fully integrated with Esker’s Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solution suites so businesses can reportedly eliminate manual, complex, and inefficient processes to manage cash flow.

Corpay solutions available through Esker Pay include payment automation, commercial card, virtual card, cross-border payments, and travel and expense cards. Corpay is a large-market commercial issuer of Mastercard in the US, with more than 850 thousand vendors within the Corpay network.

Corpay’s bank-agnostic technology provides greater flexibility with treasury relationships without disruption to organisational programmes. Esker’s 35+ years of experience in ERP integrations enable cohesive automation across entire organisations regardless of legacy systems inherited from mergers and acquisitions.

Esker welcomes Corpay to join their roster of strategic Fintech partnerships included in its new Esker Pay offering.