Esker automates the purchase-to-pay cycle with on-demand e-purchasing solution

With Eskers e-purchasing solution, companies can automate all stages of the buying process.

Esker enables different departments and users within a company (e.g., purchasing, accounting, marketing, etc.) to manage indirect purchasing that generally takes place outside of the ERP system.

Pricing for the e-purchasing solution is subscription and transaction-based for an unlimited number of users. The solution is set to be launched worldwide in April 2014 and is set to be made available at a later date for use on mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has been selected by lafourchette.com, an international provider of online restaurant reservations, to manage the sending of customer invoices, reminder letters and collection letters in France.