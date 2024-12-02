Esker announces partnership with Getlink

During solution implementation, Getlink received responses from its suppliers. Automated invoice sending and processing led to shorter payment times and upgraded follow-up. Previously, only 15 % of suppliers sent their invoices in PDF format. Now, over half send invoices electronically and the number is expected to reach 70 % in the coming months.

Esker’s solution is used by more than 600 Getlink employees and the results include:

Accelerated invoice processing time

Visibility and tracking with invoice information now accessible to accountants, requesters and receivers — facilitating follow-up in the absence of a team member

Automated reminders for invoice tracking and payment

Possibility to handle a variety of invoices (e.g., services, stocks, overhead, PO and non-PO, etc.)

Compliance with the regulations

Monitor team performance with dashboards and metrics (e.g., volume of transactions processed, number of invoices in validation, breakdown by pole, etc.)

International and multi-company management

Reduced invoice approval time with on-the-go review and approval functionalities via Esker’s mobile application Esker Anywhere

Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.