Esker and Cegid announce accounts payable Partnership





The integration with Esker provides all the functions necessary for reliable and efficient processing of supplier invoices. Esker's AI engine, which combines intelligent data extraction tools like machine learning and deep learning, enables each invoice to be digitized, ensuring data consistency and integrity, and then made available directly in Cegid XRP Flex.

This OEM alliance brings together the expertise of two software leaders in their respective fields. Cegid provides the guarantee of a functionally rich ERP offering for rapid deployment and Esker the technological guarantee of its data extraction engines. This integration is intended to be totally transparent and perfectly fluid in terms of usability with Cegid XRP Flex.

After a conclusive test phase and some initial work with a customer in the telecom industry, this offer is now available through the Cegid reseller network in France and French-speaking African countries.