Esker acquires US startup TermSync

Beyond the operational aspect, Esker will build on TermSync’s experience and technologies to enhance the collaborative aspect of all its solutions.

Given Esker’s strong growth ambitions for TermSync’s platform, the acquisition price includes a significant variable component (33%). This will be paid to the selling shareholders based on the performance achieved at the end of a two-year period. Furthermore, 20% of the estimated value of the transaction will be paid with shares currently held by Esker.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has acquired CalvaEDI, a French company specializing in computer-based communications in the EDI Transport and Logistics sector.