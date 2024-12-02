Escrowpay launches Invoice2Cash for dynamic invoice discounting

Targeted at both corporate buyers and their vendors/supplier ecosystem, I2C is a digital platform that allows parties to optimise their cash flows efficiently. Corporates can optimise their payables management by offering to pay out their supplier invoices earlier than the due date at a given discounted rate, thus generating healthy savings on their cash payables. On the other hand, suppliers can also optimise their receivables by offering a cash discount on invoices settled before the due date.

Embedded with DIY digital workflows and dashboards, the solution is interoperable with legacy systems/ERP’s. I2C helps corporate buyers to maximise their savings and also generate healthy risk-free returns. Further, this also enables them to invest in good relationships with their suppliers, a must in today’s dynamic world. suppliers/vendors on the other hand not only get access to liquidity and working capital in these challenging times but also get access to financing options against their receivables.