eSales launches Theke, a platform focused on Open Finance

Theke is a brand designed to drive business through technology and innovation in the financial sector of companies, management systems, and partners. The platform includes integrated payment solutions, with a gateway linked to more than 60 financial institutions. It also enables access to bank data, to ensure the best business opportunities.

The solutions offered work on two main fronts: for companies, through the products Theke Gestão Financeira and Theke EDI; and for technology partners, by Theke APIs. As for technology partners, Theke offers an API gateway to ensure connectivity with banks , fintechs and acquirers, in a secure, standardised, and online manner.

According to eSales staff, the integration effort through Theke APIs allows focusing on the core of the business, without worrying about adapting to different layouts and CNABs.