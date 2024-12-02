ERPB launches survey on e-invoicing and e-billing payment solutions

The ERPB has set up a Working Group to review the landscape and analyse the barriers to the take-up of e-invoice and e-bill presentment and payment (EIPP/EBPP) solutions from a pan-European perspective. The goal of this Working Group is to contribute to and facilitate the development of an integrated market for euro retail payments.

The survey is being developed as a supporting tool for the Working Group’s preparatory work and its aim is to get a better overview of existing or planned solutions as well as barriers that may prevent the development of pan-European e-invoicing solutions.

According to ERPB, a well-functioning payment landscape that creates a cross-border level playing field is crucial for the ecommerce industry in Europe. The e-payments sector demands a seamless shopping experience for consumers to do online purchases wherever and whenever they want.