ERI partners Bottomline





This strategic alliance is effective worldwide, making Bottomline’s offering available to OLYMPIC Banking System customers globally via the system’s various cloud and on-premises configurations.

Bottomline’s SaaS offering is a comprehensive portfolio of products for financial messaging, reconciliation, business flow integration, market data, and other services related to the payments and securities business.

OLYMPIC Banking System is a digital platform supporting banks and financial institutions in streamlining, automating, and digitising their core business activities across their clients’ entire lifecycle.