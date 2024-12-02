Equity Bank issues m-banking smart SIM powered by Taisys Technologies

Equity Bank customers have access to funds transfers, micro-payments and other mobile financial services that are agnostic across mobile devices, including traditional basic-feature phones using Taisyss ‘mBanking’ and ‘duoSIM’. The technology also allows the bank to extend to customers mobile telecommunication services approved by Communications Authority of Kenya.

Taisyss patented smart SIM (duoSIM) can be directly attached the surface of an existing telco-issued SIM and placed into the mobile device. Taisyss duoSIM can then be used to execute mobile banking transactions.

By adopting duoSIM technology, Equity Bank can now provide an alternative mobile banking and mobile money solution to consumers. By securing a license to be a mobile virtual network operator, Equity Bank becomes a Kenyan financial services institution that is also licensed to provide telecommunication services.

In August 2014, Equity Bank unveiled its EAZZY 24/7 mobile phone banking platform that enables customers to access banking services using their mobile phone in Tanzania.