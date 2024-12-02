Equitable Bank launches US High Interest Savings Account





This new US savings account comes ahead of the expansion of deposit insurance coverage announced by Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC). Therefore, under the agreement, International Financial Data Services (IFDS) will provide a suite of service solutions for the Equitable Bank.

Investors can access the Equitable Bank US High Interest Savings Account for non-registered and registered plans through select wealth management dealer companies on the fundserv network. It comes with an unlimited number of withdrawals and deposits, as well as no lock-in periods or maturity dates.

Equitable Bank offers a suite of financial solutions, including competitive rates on high-interest savings accounts and GICs to its retail and commercial customers across Canada, according to Verdict.co.uk.