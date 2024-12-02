Equiniti, Codat team up to allow SME customers share data with their lender

Equiniti Riskfactor will connect with Codat’s single API to digitise data collection for its clients, enabling small businesses to share data automatically, reducing manual processes, and supporting the customer experience. This dynamic risk assessment allows lenders to make lending decisions and reduces bad debts and fraud, according to the official press release.

Codat supports data integration for the small business economy. They are the pipes that connect small business data, whether that’s a lender pulling information from a company’s cloud accounting package, or a payment terminal immediately pushing sales information into, according to the official press release.