Equifax UK and Canopy to help tenants improve credit scores

The extension of the partnership will give users access to Equifax credit scoring insights within the Canopy app, making it possible for tenants to see how their rental payments are improving their credit score.

The Canopy app will also feature Equifax’s Score Simulator tool which intends on making it easier for tenants to see how changing their financial behaviour can improve their credit score. The tool will soon integrate Equifax’s Open Banking data and analytics capabilities to help consumers demonstrate their creditworthiness while improving their overall financial literacy.

It will also give them the option of access to more suitable financial products based on the data available.