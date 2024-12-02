Equifax, Interos to help customers with costly supply chain risks

The partnership means to offer businesses comprehensive supplier risk assessments in a time where planning for risk and disruption is the default rather than the exception. Together, Equifax and Interos provide companies a 360-degree view of business partners and suppliers to map, monitor, and model supply chains in real time, leveraging data-driven technology to help customers make better and faster business decisions.

According to Accenture, 94% of Fortune 1000 companies are seeing supply chain disruptions, and 75% of companies have experienced negative or strongly negative impacts on their businesses as a result, costing large companies an average of USD 184 million per year in lost revenue. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence combined with differentiated business data from Equifax, the Interos Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform enables the real-time insights needed to help minimise this impact and decrease business disruption, helping companies pre-emptively identify risks before they occur.

The combination of Equifax's commercial credit and identity verification data on 32 million private companies, with Interos' domain knowledge of supply chains, is designed to lower friction in business-to-business transactions and help manage potential supply chain disruptions. Spanning almost 350 million entities and over 18 billion business relationships, Interos' living global map of the supply chain uses AI to model and transform the ecosystems of complex businesses down to single suppliers. This provides companies with continuous monitoring of six critical factors to help pre-emptively detect and eliminate risks – Finance; Operations; Restrictions; Geopolitical; Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG); and Cyber.