Equifax and Fiserv to augment ecommerce with data

Equifax and Fiserv are targeting late 2022 to deploy joint commercial solutions that leverage new analytics to help strengthen business verification, accelerate account acquisition, and enhance risk assessment for small-to-medium sized businesses. The two companies plan to expand innovation efforts into the consumer ecosystem in the future.

Equifax representatives stated that that more data enables better decisions. They are energised about partnering with Fiserv to expand their differentiated data assets, leveraging Equifax’s Cloud capabilities to deliver insights at a greater velocity. In a digital economy, speed matters. To keep up, organisations have to be able to leverage real-time data insights to help them say 'yes' to more customers with increased speed and confidence.

The integration of Fiserv information with Equifax differentiated data and solutions will enable analytics that can help increase the predictiveness of business credit scores and help support smarter growth through new prospect identification, cash flow trends, propensity to spend models, and share-of-wallet analysis.