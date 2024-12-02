Equifax acquires Boa Vista Serviços

The strategic acquisition seeks to grow Equifax’s presence in Brazil and provide Boa Vista’s customers with access to expansive Equifax international capabilities and cloud-native solutions.





Details on Equifax’s acquisition of Boa Vista Serviços

Based on the information detailed in the press release, Equifax acquired Boa Vista Serviços for R$8.00 per share, implying an estimated total enterprise value of R$3.1 billion (USD 640 million) based on a USD/BRL exchange rate of 8080 (PTAX as of August 2, 2023). Equifax owns 80% of Equifax Brasil, with Associação Comercial de São Paulo ("ACSP") and certain other former Boa Vista Serviços shareholders holding the remaining 20%.

With an in-depth understanding of global credit needs, Equifax seeks to drive cloud-based innovation in consumer credit, commercial credit, and digital enablement that spans geographies. Its Equifax Cloud transformation enables the company to scale and adapt to the specific needs of the countries it operates in, while further enabling the sharing of learnings and strengths from each region to assist other regions with identifying and executing effectively new growth opportunities.











Combined with Equifax's data assets, decisioning and analytical solutions, and identity and fraud solutions, the Equifax Cloud is set to help expedite Boa Vista Serviços's digital transformation and increase the scale of the Boa Vista Serviços business for ongoing success – meeting the evolving needs of Brazil-based consumers and lenders alike.

Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax advised that Boa Vista Serviços is the 14th acquisition that Equifax has completed since 2021. The official believes the combination of the two companies to mark a new global chapter for both Equifax and Boa Vista Serviços customers and employees, expanding the Equifax International footprint in the extensive and fast-growing USD 2 billion Brazilian total addressable market. As they believe data to help drive better decisions, the merger provides Boa Vista Serviços with access to Equifax’s global capabilities and cloud-native data, products, decisioning, and analytical technology for the rapid development of new products and services, as well as expansion into new verticals.

Adding on this, Márcio Fabbris, CEO of Boa Vista Serviços said that the merger is to enable the company to drive new, innovative solutions and address the challenges and needs of the Brazilian market, the seventh most populated country in the world. The spokesperson said that the company is looking forward to collaborating with Equifax and bringing new products and capabilities leveraging the global Equifax Cloud platform to Brazilian lenders and service providers to help them better understand their customers and promote increased financial inclusion to meet the needs of the approximately 34 million unbanked or underbanked consumers in the region.

What is more, Lisa Nelson, President of International at Equifax said that by optimising their cloud-based global technology and product capabilities, they’re enabled to drive relevant, market-focused innovation, while also being able to scale and adapt to the specific needs of the countries they operate in. Concomitantly, the company is focused on furthering more of the current Equifax enterprise strengths into international regions, and as Boa Vista Serviços has over a decade of activity in the Brazilian market, Equifax is looking forward to collaborating on their ongoing expansion.