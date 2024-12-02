Equifax accepted onto CCS's Open Banking DPS framework





Following this announcement, the development is expected to allow Equifax to provide Account Information Services (AIS) to any UK public sector body or business that leverages the DPS. These will also include central government departments and wider public sector bodies, including local authorities, police, NHS, education providers, charities, and devolved administrations that will all have the possibility to access Equifix’s Open Banking solutions.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Equifax represents a global data, analytics, and technology company that prioritises the process of improving the way financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions and accelerate their development processes.

The Crown Commercial Service focuses on supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value during the process of procuring common goods and solutions. Equifax’s Open Banking proposition was developed in order to provide integrated tools that optimise the manner in which the public sector bodies use data to gain real insights. The company also aims to improve the way buyers combine the data Equifax already holds about customers with their own bank transaction data, in order to build a more complete picture of their solutions and to deliver valuable insights for a variety of use cases.

By being included in Crown Commercial Service’s DPS framework, public sector buyers will gain the opportunity to tap into Equifax’s services and tools. These include identity verification and fraud solutions, credit risk, income verification, and affordability assessments.