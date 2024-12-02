This new platform targets film and TV production companies in the US, and it aims to provide them with simpler ways to move money and perform expense management. The platform also provides support for virtual cards that can be assigned to individual employees or used for shared subscriptions or recurring payments.

According to the company press release, these companies can leverage Equals Money’s solution to achieve greater control and visibility of all transactions. When it comes to instant virtual card issuance, companies can use the platform’s capabilities to allow employees to make purchases and allow finance teams to set limitations and budgets for individuals. The solution also includes tools to block or pause cards that have been compromised. A shared virtual card solution is also on offer, which can provide businesses with a secure way to manage, spend, and track shared budgets.

In the official press release, Equals Officials highlighted the company’s growth over the last 17 years and revealed its collaboration with well-known entities such as Warner Bros and Universal Pictures.

Representatives from Bankside Films talked about Equals’ corporate platform and prepaid cards and how they can provide transparency when it comes to staff travel costs and expenses. They also highlighted the need for flexibility and control in one system and how the Equals Money platform can meet these needs.

Equals Group acquired Roqqett in 2022

In November 2022, Equals Group acquired fintech start-up Roqqett for GBP 2.25 million. The move gave Equals complete access to Roqqett’s Open Banking checkout, as well as its acquiring technology, consumer app, and AIS and PIS licences.

At the time, the acquisition of Roqqett represented another step in Equals Group’s strategy to expand its fintech capabilities. Through this new Open Banking checkout, Equals Group’s customers received the ability to embed instant bank transfers at the point of purchase. This also offered them a cheaper and faster alternative to card payments.

By leveraging the company’s connection to UK Faster Payments and SEPA Instant, customers accessed Open Banking benefits while also being able to receive payments directly within the same product. The acquisition also enabled Roqqett merchants to quickly provide refunds to their customers. Roqqett’s consumer app allows consumers to link their bank accounts in advance to speed up the checkout process across Roqqett merchants.