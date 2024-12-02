EQT Ventures announces EQT Ventures II

Open Banking Report 2019

With commitments totaling EUR 660 million, EQT Ventures II is one of the largest VC funds ever raised in Europe. This marks the next chapter in EQT Ventures’ story and the teams across Europe and the US are looking forward to working with the founders and helping them to develop the next wave of global success stories.

Building on the multi-stage, sector-agnostic strategy of EQT Ventures’ inaugural fund, the team will carry on partnering early on with European entrepreneurs (typically at Series A and B) and at a later stage with US founders (typically at Series B and C), looking to scale into Europe. The size of EQT Ventures II and the fact it attracted new and existing investors worldwide is a major vote of confidence for European tech and talent.

With technology transforming all industries, the EQT Ventures team also set out to disrupt VC by creating Motherbrain — an in-house developed artificial intelligence system. Motherbrain enables us to deploy a data-driven approach across the entire investment process. Tracking more than eight million companies and 40,000 VCs, Motherbrain allows the EQT Ventures team to assess companies faster, improve assessment accuracy and spend more time with the right founders at the right time. Integrated along all steps of the investment funnel, Motherbrain has flagged five of the portfolio companies so far — Peakon, Handshake, AnyDesk, WarDucks and Standard Cognition. With its own dedicated team managed as a startup within EQT, Motherbrain will remain central to the second fund’s strategy.