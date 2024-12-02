EQ's services approved for Government's G-Cloud 12 framework

EQ’s digital functionalities, which are provided by its specialist division EQ Digital, have been a permanent fixture on the G-Cloud framework since its inception in 2012. Of the seven approved in 2020, three have been included for an eight successive year; providing case and information management tools, and HR solutions to G-Cloud users.

The full list of approvals for EQ’s Digital division includes:

ICS: public sector case and information management solutions;

Top level: a case management platform for digital services across central Government;

HR Solutions: integrated total reward, HR, and payroll solutions;

Pay: a business payment platform;

Data: data scientists that help businesses find, engage, and retain customers;

KYC: Know Your Customer technology and services provider;

Credit Services: an end-to-end loan servicing platform.

The G-Cloud Framework helps public bodies find cloud computing suppliers that fit their needs, providing them with access to over 38,000 services from over 5,200 suppliers, aiming to simplify the procurement process for both buyer and seller by avoiding the expense of entering into individual contracts.