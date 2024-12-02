EQ launches Mortgage Services

Consumer credit technology specialist EQ Credit Services will offer Mortgage Services, an end-to-end loan servicing platform, to banks, building societies, and other specialist mortgage providers. The service will see clients move to its API-led platform called EQ Borrowbox.

The platform handles aspects of mortgage provision such as customer acquisition and underwriting, has back-end and servicing functionalities and allows real-time monitoring for risk identification and management.

An early adopter of the combined technology and service offering has been Hodge Bank, the later life lender, according to the official press release. Hodge brought its mortgage collections and servicing capabilities in-house, enabling it to launch an online management portal for its later-life mortgage customers.