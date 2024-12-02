EQ, Encompass partner for KYC offering

EQ will work with Encompass to automate and use artificial intelligence to analyse data that helps build a picture of a company or individual. EQ provides a personalised, end-to-end service for customers’ KYC challenges, from customer onboarding and due diligence investigations through to large scale remediation projects.

The partnership will enable EQ’s access to third party data sources through universal connectivity and allow for consistent compliance across jurisdictions. EQ and Encompass will handle KYC corporate onboarding, combining automated data and document discovery, workflow, and client outreach, according to the official press release.