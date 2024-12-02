This partnership, and the integration of Flinks Outbound, an Open Banking environment, provides EQ Bank with the framework to deliver flexible Open Banking capabilities and launch and operate new API data sharing methods while providing the bank with new data management capabilities.

EQ customers who provide explicit consent will have the visibility into what data are they sharing, with whom and for how long.

With Canada's growing network of fintechs apps, Flinks reportedly enables easy adoption of these APIs by managing the onboarding, accreditation, and support.