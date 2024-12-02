Episode Six partners with DCS Card Centre





Following this announcement, the payment processing provider Episode Six and the Singapore-licensed financial institution DCS Card Centre (DCS) are expected to enable fintech companies and firms to issue their own branded credit cards through the use of their own customer interface.

Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirmnets and laws of the industry.







More information on the partnership

Episode Six represents a global provider of enterprise-grade payment processing and digital ledger infrastructure for banks, financial institutions, and companies that are looking to offer payments to their customers and clients. DCS Innove is an independent enterprise set up by DCS Card Centre, aimed at improving the payments landscape by accelerating development in the sector.

The partnership between Episode Six and DCS Card Centre is set to combine their respective expertise and suite of solutions into a unified platform. The process is traditionally complex and tedious due to regulatory requirements, as well as operational challenges and technical challenges, and it is expected to allow fintechs and companies to develop and improve in a secure and rapid manner.

The initiative will start in the region of Singapore, with the aim to be rolled out to other markets and industries in the overall APAC area in the future. Companies and firms that will leverage this solution will be given the possibility to access the benefits that are provided by a modernised cloud-native payment system, including resilience, scalability, and security. In addition, the service will incorporate access to a virtual account that allows top-ups with fiat currency via bank transfers, or with digital assets via DCS tokens, which were developed to be directly issued by DCS.

In addition, the partnership serves as a key business pillar of DCS Innov, which represents a new enterprise established by DCS in order to drive digital optimisation and innovation in the fintech sector.



