Episode Six gets USD 7 million to accelerate global growth

The round was led by HSBC and includes investments from Mastercard and SBI Investment which first invested in Episode Six through its FinTech Business Innovation Fund in 2017.

In 2019, Episode Six expanded its footprint in three large financial markets – Tokyo, Singapore, and London, and rolled out two products, IONIC and Vertices, which allow for flexibility in creating customer-centric financial and payments products.

With this new funding, Episode Six will continue to grow and expand globally, delivering technology that supports digital transformation for companies and institutions in financial services, fintech, health tech, and more.