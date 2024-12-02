Epicor announces new release of DocStar ECM for AP automation

The 19.1 release of DocStar ECM introduces new features and functionalities, including the availability of the software in Spanish. DocStar ECM minimizes business risk associated with lost files, enables easy and secure file sharing, and provides automation to route and process business documents more efficiently and quickly.

The enhancements featured on DocStar ECM include DocStar ECM Forms 2.0, Form Signatures, LAC Spanish availability, and Content Integrity Assurance with DocStar ValiDate. In addition, DocStar ECM provides seamless AP automation for Karmak Fusion as a result of an expanded partnership between Karmak and DocStar, which enables enhanced productivity, agility, and increased cost savings for the commercial transportation sector.