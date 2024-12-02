EPI performs instant cross-border payments with wero

The results were achieved through a proof of concept conducted between customers of Sparkasse Elbe-Elster in Germany and Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne (Groupe BPCE) in France. The inaugural transaction, valued at EUR 10, occurred seamlessly between a German account and a French account, showcasing the efficiency of the new payment solution. The advanced technology utilised by the teams at both banks ensured instant transfers, with subsequent transactions conducted throughout the day involving various amounts of euros between designated accounts.

This successful demonstration aims to bring into the spotlight the progress made by EPI in building its account-to-account (A2A) payment means based on SCT Inst and its digital wallet. EPI plans to extend the use of wero to the first pilot users within its member banks in Belgium, France, and Germany in the upcoming year.

In the official announcement, representatives from EPI expressed gratitude for the dedicated teams involved, highlighting the significance of this achievement in delivering value and innovation to consumers and merchants in Europe. EPI intends to launch various payment use cases and related services, aiming to transform the way Europe pays.

Representatives from Groupe BPCE, a founding member of EPI, emphasised the collaboration with the German Savings Banks Association and the ambition to integrate wero into the mobile banking apps of Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne. Moreover, officials from DSGV described the completion of the first account-to-account transaction with wero as a significant technological milestone for European independence in payment.

EPI aims to integrate wero into member banks' applications and launch it as a standalone mobile app on Android and iOS platforms in preparation for the 2024 commercial launch in Belgium, France, and Germany, with further expansion planned for the Netherlands and other countries in the future.

Other noteworthy developments from EPI

In November 2023, EPI has successfully completed the acquisition of iDEAL and Payconiq International. This development represented a step forward in EPI's strategic efforts to establish a unified instant payment scheme and platform for Europe. Moreover, the finalisation of these acquisitions strenghtened EPI's ambition to establish itself as a prominent entity within the European payments landscape, and it emphasised EPI's efforts to deliver an innovative, secure, and instant digital payment solution for Europe.