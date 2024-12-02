EPI adapts its scope and objectives as member banks withdraw

Backed by the European Central Bank, EPI envisaged a unified, innovative pan-European payment solution leveraging Instant Payments SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) and cards, offering both a card and a digital wallet to consumers and merchants across Europe. EPI set to become a new standard in payments for European consumers and merchants across all types of retail transactions including in-store, online, cash withdrawal and P2P. (read more in our exclusive interview with Martina Weimert, CEO of the EPI Interim Company)
Originally, 31 major Eurozone banks and acquirers Worldline and Nets had joined the project. However, over time several German, Spanish, Polish and Finnish credit institutions have announced their withdrawal from the project.
In a brief statement on the EPI site, the group says that the 13 remaining shareholders remain convinced of the strategic value of a unified payment solution ready for commerce leveraging especially instant payments and want to go ahead. Therefore, the EPI Interim Company is now adapting its scope and objectives to this new dimension.
The project is now expected to refocus on its second component: the wallet and digital payment. The thirteen remaining members will decide in two months on the future of the company.
The remaining shareholders are: Banco Santander, Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband, Groupe BPCE, ING Bank, KBC Bank, La Banque Postale, Nets, Société Générale and Worldline.
