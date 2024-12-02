EPI adapts its scope and objectives as member banks withdraw

Backed by the European Central Bank, EPI envisaged a unified, innovative pan-European payment solution leveraging Instant Payments SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) and cards, offering both a card and a digital wallet to consumers and merchants across Europe. EPI set to become a new standard in payments for European consumers and merchants across all types of retail transactions including in-store, online, cash withdrawal and P2P. (read more in our exclusive interview with Martina Weimert, CEO of the EPI Interim Company)

The scheme was set to enter its operational phase this year, but by last November financing had become a concern for members, prompting a move to seek outside funding.