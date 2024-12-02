Ephrata National Bank partners with Apiture

ENB sought a partner to help it deliver the innovative digital banking capabilities most important to its community at the speed required in today’s competitive environment. Through integrations with hundreds of fintech partners and a customer-driven development approach, Apiture’s Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions will enable ENB to deliver an improved digital banking experience to its customers.

Apiture delivers digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Their configurable solutions meet a range of financial institutions’ needs, from levelling the playing field with larger banks to enabling digital-only brands. Through their API-first strategy, their clients can maximise the capabilities of their platform while preserving a good user experience.