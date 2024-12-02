Ephesoft upgrades its Semantik Invoice solution





The new iPaaS solution, Semantik Workflow powered by Workato, provides integrations into hundreds of business systems, and enables automated workflows that can be set-up with no coding required.

Semantik Invoice can be connected to cloud and on-premises ERP, ECM, and CRM systems such as Alfresco, Box, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks Online, Oracle NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, and it does not require technical expertise.

The solution is cloud-based and includes security features such as role-based access control, data masking, retention settings, and key rotation to protect an organisation’s data while in flight.