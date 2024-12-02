Ephesoft, Nokavision Software ink partnership in EMEA region

The partnership between Ephesoft and Nokavision unlocks the potential of Smart Capture Cloud solutions for the Benelux region; comprised of Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Netherlands-based Nokavision Software integrates automated solutions for organisations in need of document and business process management. Nokavision Software is an independent software vendor and reseller for Output Management, ECM, and capture providers from around the globe.

Ephesoft delivers Smart Capture technology On-premise or in a SaaS model. Their classification technology enables organisations to automate mailroom processing and other document-based business processes. Ephesoft software captures and extracts data from unstructured documents.