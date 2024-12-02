EPC to manage new SEPA Payment Account Access scheme

To develop the scheme, the EPC Board established the SPAA Multi-Stakeholder Group (SPAA MSG). In line with the requirements defined in the June 2021 ERPB Working Group report on a SEPA Application Programming Interface (API) Access scheme, the SPAA MSG will operate with the legal and regulatory requirements of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) constituting its 'baseline’. However, it will also go beyond this baseline to encompass value-added services that may be provided in the context of ‘Open Banking’ as a natural evolution of PSD2.

As a next step, a dedicated Work Block will be created which operates under the authority of the SPAA MSG with the objective of developing ‘minimum requirements’ that ensure pan-European harmonisation and interoperability as well as the integrity of the scheme. The Work Block will be chaired by SPAA MSG co-chair A. González Mac Dowell and consist of ten experts nominated by SPAA MSG members as well as representatives of interested European standardisation initiatives in the field of PSD2 APIs.

The EPC hereby invites interested European standardisation initiatives in the field of PSD2 APIs to send their application by email to spaa@epc-cep.eu by 15 February 2022, close of business.

The ‘kick-off’ (virtual) meeting of the SPAA API Work Block is envisaged to take place around the end of February 2022.

The Terms of Reference of the SPAA API Work Block which provide further information on inter alia the concrete deliverables and the group organisation are available for download here.