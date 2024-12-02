EPC launches public consultation on change requests for the SEPA Credit Transfer

This public consultation is held to ensure that the payment schemes reflect the evolution of the needs of and their customers, as well as technological changes. All stakeholders are invited to have their say on these change requests from 12 March to 9 June 2020.

An earlier call for change requests to amend the rulebooks – the technical and business rules governing the schemes and followed by their participants – ended at the end of December 2019. The consultation has registered 48 change requests from various banking and stakeholder communities, including from the itself.

Change requests that find broad acceptance in the overall payment community, and that are technically and legally feasible, will be taken forward. In order that the schemes evolve in line with the requirements of many of all market participants, the change requests lacking a broad support will not be retained.

In November 2020, the EPC will publish the updated rulebooks and implementation guidelines that will enter into force in 2021. This will ensure enough time is left for scheme participants to implement the necessary changes in their systems.