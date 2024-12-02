EPA reports increasing demand for products supporting financial wellbeing

The EPA’s report finds that the UK, for example, may provide access to financial services but by not accounting for the unique needs of specific communities, it is not as financially inclusive as it should be if we are to have a truly financially inclusive society.

The paper also finds that there has been a surge in new B2C players focused on serving the financially overlooked communities in accordance with their specific needs, with the operational agility and a personalised product-offering.

EPA, Mastercard, and Algbra are making 7 recommendations on the components that are driving an evolution towards lifestyle and banking solutions: