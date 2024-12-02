EPA report explores how fintechs can tackle financial exclusion

This comes at a time when over 10 million adults in the UK cannot access affordable credit, often because of low credit scores or badly designed credit products. However, new financial technology, most notably inclusive credit, can offer a way out of precarity for millions of people. Many citizens of the UK are worse off than they were this time in 2020, and with insecure incomes, a job that has been furloughed or no job at all, many people are turning to credit to cover monthly expenditure against income losses. However, the current market does not cater for this increase in demand - instead, over 10 million adults cannot access affordable credit, a problem known as financial exclusion.

The credit arena has not seen enough innovation, and due to consumer protection regulation and an uncompetitive market, consumers are forced to turn to high-cost credit (often so-called ‘payday loans’), which can trigger a spiral into debt, with 14.2 million people currently at risk of ‘problem debt’. However, the report ‘Low-Cost, High-Tech Credit: Solving financial inclusion through innovation’ seeks to inform policy-makers and the regulators across the fintech and payments community about the difficult challenges consumers are facing, whilst also highlighting some of the inclusive fintech companies who are helping them.

Insight for the report was collected through 10 in-depth interviews with industry stakeholders from charity organisations, fintechs, credit providers, and academic institutions and is split into four key sections: