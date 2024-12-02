EPA publishes report to address the issues from the second Payment Services Directive

The report, made up of six contributed articles from industry figures, also gives practical feedback for the next iteration of the directive. The paper has been launched in response to growing frustrations within the payments industry regarding Payment Service Providers’ (PSPs) inability to keep up with the ever-evolving legislation laid out by regulatory bodies.

The guidance comes at the right time, following the extension of PSD2 implementation deadlines and uncertainty over Brexit. It calls for a clear re-examination of regulation issues facing EPA members and the wider payment industry to be carried out.

The report entitled ‘The Future of Payments Regulation: Voices of the EPA’, supported by Moorwand, consists of six articles from industry minds that make up the EPA’s Project Regulator. They take aim at PSD2 and look ahead to the future of the payments industry, calling for change and consideration before PSD3.

Through this e-book, Modulr, fscom, Moorwand, Okay, Northey Point, Locke Lord and Kemp Little have united as ‘voices of the EPA’ to present their own ideas on what the future of payments regulation should look like.

The report is the starting point of the conversation around payments regulation, and the EPA will be welcoming new contributors in the coming months. The EPA recognises the important work of the Financial Condusct Authority (FCA) and will continue to champion the concerns of its members to encourage positive action towards compliance in the years ahead to enhance our payment services market.