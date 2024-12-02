This partnership aims to ensure that both companies simplify internal operations, drive efficiencies, and make a positive impact on self-service banking.











Envision Credit Union extends collaboration for self-service banking

An outdated ATM fleet and internal resource constraints prompt Envision CU to search for a way to improve internal efficiencies and drive member satisfaction. The credit union aims to utilise its ATMs for business continuity and customer services when its members need access to cash and essential financial services most, during the annual hurricane season.

With the extension of this collaboration, Envision CU will receive help with ATM fleet hardware, software, logical security, installation, maintenance, cash management, and processing from Atleos, making the process simpler for members and benefiting from a more predictable cost structure.

Utilising Atleos’ ATM Management Platform (AMP) interactive services and participating in Atleos’ Allpoint Network, Envision CU has the opportunity to deliver a connected experience across ATMs/ITMs and other consumer touchpoints and provide members with surcharge-fee ATM options.





Trends forming the future of self-service banking

The evolution of self-service banking began decades ago, and it is shaped today by certain key trends observed among users. Firstly, as footfall is decreasing and digital usage continues to grow, credit unions optimise their physical footprints and reduce costs while continuing to offer convenient access to cash and financial services. For many, that means shifting the role of the branch to more of an advisory role for the members who still want to come in and complete larger transactions like a mortgage.

The role of ATMs changed through the years, from dispensing cash decades ago to allowing check deposits, bill payments, transfers, and account openings today. The ATM is the physical connection point of a digital banking model, and it plays a vital role in the payment structure, even as users continue to adopt digital banking.

The ATM, along with the ITM, are helping to reduce costs and improve effectiveness for the banking sector.