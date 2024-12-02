Envestnet Yodlee, Productfy partner for embedded finance solutions

Through the partnership, fintech developers who use Productfy's platform will have immediate access through a single interface to Envestnet Yodlee's data aggregation and account verification services, plus Automated Clearing House (ACH), ‘know-your-customer (KYC), card issuance, credit data, and other capabilities also offered through Productfy. Through Productfy's self-service onboarding, managed compliance, and network of bank and enablement partners, developer teams will be able to bring innovative financial solutions to market faster by utilising multiple vendors in one environment.

Envestnet Yodlee deals in financial data aggregation, partnering with more than 1,400 financial institutions and fintech innovators, including 15 of the top 20 US-based banks, enabling a large data network associated with tens of millions of consumers who use platform-related personalised apps and services.